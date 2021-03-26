Train crash in Egypt leaves at least 32 dead, dozens injured

At least 32 people were killed and 66 injured in a crash involving two trains in central Egypt on Friday, the health ministry said.

Pictures on local media showed train carriages derailed, several of them badly damaged, above a channel of water.

The public prosecutor’s office said it had ordered an investigation into the crash close to the Nile-side town of Tahta, about 365 km (230 miles) south of Cairo.

Egypt’s railway authority said on Friday that the crash occurred after emergency brakes were triggered by “unknown individuals” near the city of Sohag.

The brakes caused one of the trains to stop and the other to crash into it from behind, and the authority is conducting further investigations, it said.

“The trains collided while going at not very high speeds, which led to the destruction of two carriages and a third to overturn,” a security source told Reuters.

Casualties were being taken to hospitals and 36 ambulances were dispatched to the scene, the health ministry said.

Egypt has one of the oldest and largest rail networks in the region and accidents causing casualties are common.

