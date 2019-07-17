Sudanese military and protesters sign power-sharing document

Sudan’s ruling military and the pro-democracy movement have signed a document as part of a power-sharing deal meant to end the country’s political deadlock.

The two sides — representatives from the military council and the Forces for Declaration of Freedom and Change, which represents the protesters — signed a political declaration following weeks of stalled talks.

It is one of two documents that are part of the deal.

The other document, a constitutional declaration, is likely to be signed within days.

The ceremony took place on Wednesday in the country’s capital, Khartoum, and representatives of both sides shook hands afterwards.

The signing is a key step in the country’s transition after months of street protests that prompted the military to oust autocratic ruler Omar al-Bashir and take over the country in April.

This deal follows weeks of violence from the country’s military towards the protesters.

In June, more than 100 people were killed in the capital and across Sudan in a sweeping crackdown, according to protest organisers. Protesters also said more than 40 bodies were pulled from the Nile River in the capital and taken away by security forces.

Gen Kabashi dismissed the death toll announced by the Sudanese Doctors Central Committee, a group associated with the protesters, as misleading and incendiary.

The group had said 108 people were killed and more than 500 wounded. The military-controlled health ministry later put the death toll at 61.

At the time, UN experts said they were concerned Sudan was sliding into a “human rights abyss” after the deadly clampdown. – AP