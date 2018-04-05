Sierra Leone swears in Julius Madda Bio as new president

Opposition candidate and former military junta leader Julius Maada Bio was sworn in as Sierra Leone’s new president late on Wednesday, just hours after the elections commission announced his victory in a tight run-off poll.

He now faces the difficult task of rebuilding the impoverished West African nation’s economy that was dragged down by the world’s deadliest Ebola epidemic and a global slump in commodity prices.

Representing the Sierra Leone People’s Party (SLPP), Mr Maada Bio won 51.81 per cent of votes cast in the March 31st poll, according to results announced by the National Electoral Commission (NEC) on Wednesday.

He defeated former foreign affairs minister and ruling All People’s Congress (APC) candidate Samura Kamara, who had held a slight lead based on partial results earlier in the day but in the end garnered 48.19 per cent.

Mr Kamara said the voting was marred by fraud and he plans to launch a legal challenge to the result.

Dressed in traditional white robes, Mr Maada Bio was sworn in just before midnight at a hotel in the capital Freetown, raising in the air the Bible upon which he swore the oath of office to the cheers of supporters.

“This is the dawn of a new era. The people of this great nation have voted to take a new direction,” he said in a speech following the short ceremony in which he made an appeal for national unity.

“We have only one country, Sierra Leone, and we are all one people.”

Peaceful election

Mr Maada Bio, who briefly ruled Sierra Leone as head of a military junta in 1996, replaces outgoing president Ernest Bai Koroma, who could not seek re-election due to term limits.

The largely peaceful election process has come as a relief for the country of 7 million people, who in the 1990s endured a brutal civil war fuelled by the diamond trade and notorious for its drug-addled child soldiers and punitive amputations.

SLPP supporters packed into the NEC headquarters on Wednesday, and following the announcement of the election results party officials urged the Mr Maada Bio’s backers to remain calm.

“Celebrate responsibly. Do not disturb your neighbour. Victory for all men, not victory for some. Everyone in, no one out,” the party’s campaign manager Ali Kabba said.

In an address on state TV after the vote was announced, Mr Kamara said, “Those results do not reflect the many concerns raised by the party about the massive ballot-stuffing, over-voting, fraudulent voter registers and other electoral irregularities. We are challenging the results and we will be taking the appropriate legal actions to get redress and have the result overturned.”