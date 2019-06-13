Second Ebola patient dies in Uganda amid ‘frightening’ outbreak

A second patient affected with the deadly Ebola virus in Uganda has died in the current outbreak, a health ministry official said on Thursday.

“A grandmother also died last night,” Emanuel Ainebyona, Uganda health ministry spokesman told Reuters.

The first fatality, a five-year-old boy who had crossed into Uganda from Democratic Republic of Congo, died late on Tuesday.

The Ugandan cases show the epidemic is entering a “truly frightening” phase and could kill many more people, one infectious disease specialist told Reuters.

“This epidemic is in a truly frightening phase and shows no sign of stopping,” said Jeremy Farrar, an infectious disease specialist and director of the Wellcome Trust global health charity, which is involved in fighting Ebola.

“We can expect and should plan for more cases in DRC and neighbouring countries,” he said, adding: “There are now more deaths than any other Ebola outbreak in history, bar the West Africa epidemic of 2013-16, and there can be no doubt that the situation could escalate towards those terrible levels.”

The current Ebola epidemic began in August last year in eastern Congo and has already infected at least 2,062 people, killing 1,390 of them.

The West Africa epidemic infected 28,000 people and killed 11,300, mostly in Liberia, Guinea and Sierra Leone.

The viral disease spreads through contact with bodily fluids, causing hemorrhagic fever with severe vomiting, diarrhoea and bleeding.–Reuters