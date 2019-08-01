Rwanda closes border with Democratic Republic of Congo amid Ebola outbreak

Rwanda has closed its border with the Democratic Republic of Congo because of the deadly Ebola outbreak, according to an official.

The state minister for foreign affairs Olivier Nduhungirehe confirmed the border closure to the Associated Press.

It comes after a man died of Ebola in the Democratic Republic of the Congo’s major city of Goma, which is on the Rwandan border. He was the second of three confirmed Ebola cases in Goma. The daughter of an Ebola patient in Goma has also contracted the virus, the third instance of the disease.

The World Health Organisation, which declared the year-long Ebola outbreak a global health emergency last month, said the risk of regional spread is “very high”.

Officials said the man that died may never have known he had Ebola and was contagious for days before the illness was confirmed. This has alarmed some in the city of more than 2 million people on the Rwandan border that has an international airport.

The death “in such a dense population centre underscores the very real risk of further disease transmission, perhaps beyond the country’s borders, and the very urgent need” for more global support, United Nations agencies said in a joint statement marking a year of the outbreak.

More than 1,800 people have died — nearly a third of them children. The man in his 40s was a miner returning home from an area of northeastern Ituri province where no Ebola cases in this outbreak have been recorded, World Health Organisation officials told reporters. – AP