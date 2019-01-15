Nairobi: At least one dead and eight wounded in ‘suspected terror attack’

A least one person has been killed and eight injured at a hotel and office complex in the Kenyan capital, Nairobi, in what Kenya’s inspector general of police has called a “suspected terror attack”.

“A group of unknown armed assailants attacked the dusit complex in what we suspect could be a terror attack,” Kenya police chief Joseph Boinnet said.

Mr Boinnet said a suicide bomber had also been involved in the attack. “That [attack] began with an attack at I&M bank with an explosion that targeted three vehicles in the parking lot and a suicide bomb,” he said.

Police have secured six floors out of seven at the Dusit D2 hotel in the complex that militants also attacked, he added.

Hospital officials confirmed eight people were injured in the attacks. Five of the patients were brought to MP Shah Hospital and one of them died, said Toseef Din, the facility’s chief operating officer. The Red Cross said four hospitals had received casualties.

Gunfire and a fire broke out at the hotel and office complex on Tuesday afternoon. One man came out covered in blood as students were evacuated from a nearby university building.

Four ambulances and a fire truck arrived at the scene as fleeing office workers said colleagues were still huddled under their desks.

Three cars were ablaze by the entrance and a picture of the hotel grounds on Twitter showed what appeared to be a human a leg lying on the path.

It was not immediately clear who was behind the incident. Nairobi suffers from violent robberies but has also been targeted by Somali Islamist militants, who killed dozens of people in a shopping centre in 2013 and nearly 150 students at a university in 2015.

Nairobi police commander Philip Ndolo said they had cordoned off the area around Riverside Drive, where the dusitD2 hotel is located. – Reuters