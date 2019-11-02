More than 50 confirmed dead in Mali attack

At least 54 people have been confirmed dead in Mali following a jihadist attack on the army in the north of the country, the government said.

The higher death toll came a day after the military initially announced at least 15 dead following Friday’s attack in the Menaka region.

The violence is expected to further raise tensions in the capital, Bamako, where military families have protested in the streets.

Relatives say that soldiers are not being adequately protected on the ground as they face an array of jihadist groups.

Friday’s violence took place a month after 41 soldiers were killed and 20 others went missing during two attacks on Malian soldiers taking part in a regional counter-terrorism force. –Reuters