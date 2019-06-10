Mali attack leaves 100 people dead in Dogon village
Fighting between Dogon hunters and Fulani herders has killed hundreds since January
About 100 people were killed during an overnight attack on an ethnic Dogon village in central Mali. Photograph: Google Maps
About 100 people were killed during an overnight attack on an ethnic Dogon village in central Mali, a local mayor has said.
Fighting between Dogon hunters and Fulani herders has killed hundreds since January, including an attack on a village in March in which over 150 Dogon were killed by gunmen, one of the worst acts of violence in the West African country’s recent history.
More to follow...
-Reuters