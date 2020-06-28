Malawi: Opposition leader Lazarus Chakwera wins historic election

Opposition candidate Lazarus Chakwera has won Malawi’s historic rerun of the presidential election.

It is the first time a court-overturned vote in Africa has led to the defeat of an incumbent leader.

Mr Chakwera’s victory was a result of months of determined street protests and a unanimous Constitutional Court decision that the May 2019 vote had widespread irregularities and could not stand.

Mr Chakwera won with 2.6 million votes out of 4.4 million cast.

President Peter Mutharika, who had sought a second five-year term, called this new election flawed but has urged the country to “move on peacefully”.

The vote was regarded by analysts as a test of the ability of African courts to tackle ballot fraud and restrain presidential power. The judiciary infuriated Mr Mutharika in February by overturning the result of the May 2019 election that had given him a second term, citing irregularities, and ordering a re-run. Mutharika’s disputed win sparked months of anti-government demonstrations, a rare sight in Malawi.

“The commission declares that Lazarus Chakwera ... has attained the requisite majority of electorate and is duly elected as president,” the electoral commission chairman Chifundo Kachale said.

Before seeking public office, Mr Chakwera served as president of the Malawi Assemblies of God. Mr Mutharika earlier on Saturday said there had been voting irregularities including violence and intimidation against his party’s election monitors, but the complaint was dismissed by the electoral commission.

The opposition has denied the allegations. The ruling against Mr Mutharika’s election victory, upheld by the nation’s supreme court, echoed one by a Kenyan court in 2017 that nullified president Uhuru Kenyatta’s election win – although in that case Mr Kenyatta went on to win the re-run. – Agencies