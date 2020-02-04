Kenya’s former president Daniel Arap Moi dies

Former Kenyan president Daniel Arap Moi, who kept his country on a relatively stable footing during his tenure but was less successful at reining in poverty and corruption, died on Tuesday, the office of the president and his family said.

He was 95-years-old.

There was no immediate information on the cause of Moi’s death but he had been in and out of hospital with breathing problems in recent months.

“Our nation and our continent were immensely blessed by the dedication and service of the late ... Moi; who spent almost his entire adult life serving Kenya and Africa, ” Kenya’s president Uhuru Kenyatta said in a statement.

Moi died peacefully in hospital at 5.20am (2.20am), surrounded by his family, said Gideon Moi, Mr Moi’s elder son and political heir who serves as a senator.

Mr Moi came to power in 1978, upon the death of president Jomo Kenyatta, having been vice-president until then. He remained in power until the end of 2002 when his constitutional term ran out.

Uhuru Kenyatta, the son of Jomo Kenyatta, was Moi’s preferred successor in an election that year but he lost to the opposition. Uhuru Kenyatta became president in a 2013 election.

Attempted coup

Diplomats said an attempted coup in 1982 transformed Mr Moi from a cautious, insecure leader into a tough autocrat.

He succeeded in keeping Kenya relatively stable compared with many of its troubled neighbours, and he worked for peace in the region.

But he floundered badly on the economy, which regressed under his watch, and he failed to tackle deepening poverty and rampant corruption.

After the 1982 coup attempt, the only one in Kenya, Mr Moi rewrote the constitution to legalise de-facto one-party rule, with his Kenya African National Union (KANU) party remaining in power until 1991, when Mr Moi caved in to international pressure to reintroduce multi-party politics.

His critics, including rights groups, say he will be remembered for allowing interrogation chambers to be set up in the basement of Nyayo House, a government building in central Nairobi that now houses the immigration department.

Thousands of activists, students and academics were held without charge in the underground cells, some of them partly filled with water.

Prisoners were subjected to harsh treatment amounting to torture, rights group say, and were sometimes denied food and water.

Kenyatta said he had ordered flags to be flown at half-mast until the day of Mr Moi’s state funeral.

“Moi ran a good race, kept the faith, and now he is enjoying his reward in heaven,” Kenyatta said. – Reuters