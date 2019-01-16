Kenya hotel siege ends with all militants ‘eliminated’ – president

Kenyan president, Uhuru Kenyatta, said on Wednesday a deadly attack by suspected al-Shabaab militants on a hotel complex in Nairobi was over and that all the perpetrators had been “eliminated”.

His statement came after earlier false reports from officials that the siege, in which at least 14 people died, was over.

Shots and explosions were heard coming from the building in the upmarket Westlands neighbourhood of Nairobi earlier on Wednesday, hours after police had declared the situation under control.

“We have confirmation that 14 innocent lives were lost with others injured through [the] hands of these murderous terrorists,” Mr Kenyatta said.

“We are grieving as a country this morning and my heart and that of every Kenyan goes out to the innocent men and women violated by senseless violence.”

The US state department said that one American was among those killed. Many people were reported to have been injured.

The attack on the DusitD2 Hotel, which started at around 3pm on Tuesday, began, according to witnesses, after four gunmen jumped out of a white car. One of the attackers was reported to have blown himself up while others shot security guards and people in the hotel and nearby offices.

The attack took place close to where al-Shabaab killed at least 67 people at the Westgate shopping mall in 2013.

Video footage showed burning cars and dozens of people fleeing the scene.

Henry Githaiga, a witness who was evacuated from the building, said he first heard a bang before people started running. “There was a very loud explosion as people tried to evacuate,” he said, adding that most of them returned to the building due to gun shots.

Unidentified relatives react outside the scene where explosions and gunshots were heard at the DusitD2 Hotel compound in Nairobi, Kenya. Photograph: Thomas Mukoya/Reuters.

The assault took place a day after a Kenyan court ruled that three men must stand trial for alleged involvement in the Westgate mall attack, which shook Kenya’s security establishment and forced an overhaul of its anti-terrorist activities.

A spokesman for al-Shabaab’s military operations, Abdiasis Abu Musab, told Reuters: “We are behind the attack in Nairobi. The operation is going on. We shall give details later.”

The al-Qaeda-affiliated group has waged an insurgency in southern Somalia for more than a decade and intensified attacks against Kenyan targets since the country sent troops to Somalia in 2011 to support a UN-backed operation.

Three years ago, al-Shabaab militants stormed a Kenyan military base in Somalia, killing about 140 soldiers. Al-Shabaab blames Kenya for allowing its territory to be used as a US base for air attacks on its suspected camps in Somalia.

According to Africom, the US Africa Command based in Germany, Washington has significantly stepped up drone attacks on suspected al-Shabaab terrorists since Donald Trump became US president.

In 2015 al-Shabaab militants launched an attack on a teacher-training college in Garissa, near the Somali border, in which 148 people died. In October last year, two Kenyan teachers were killed when al-Shabaab militants threw an explosive device into a school near the Somali border.

“Al-Shabaab has a number of reasons why it is attacking Kenya,” said Rashid Abdi, an expert on the Horn of Africa at International Crisis Group, a non-profit policy research organisation. “The major goal is to create pressure for the Kenyan government to have its soldiers out of Somalia.”–Financial Times Ltd