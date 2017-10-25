Kenya crisis deepens as petition to delay election goes unheard

Kenya’s opposition says the country’s constitution is being subverted after the supreme court was unable to hear a petition seeking a last-minute delay of Thursday’s repeat presidential election because only two of seven judges turned up.

Lawyers representing Raila Odinga, the opposition leader, said the lack of a quorum was part of concerted attempt by loyalists of president Uhuru Kenyatta to ensure the controversial vote goes ahead.

“There is an attempt to undermine the authority of the institutions of government, including independent institutions like the electoral commission and the supreme court,” said James Orengo, Mr Odinga’s senior lawyer and an opposition senator.

“These acts of intimidation have gone beyond the court, the electoral commission. In the last 48 hours there have been attacks, arrests and detention of various personalities in the opposition.”

The deputy chief justice, Philomena Mwilu, did not appear at the court because the judge’s bodyguard was shot and wounded on Tuesday while driving her car in what many Kenyans believe was a politically motivated attack.

Another judge was receiving medical treatment abroad and one was said to be out of Nairobi. Two others were “unavailable”, said David Maraga, the chief justice.

The election will go ahead despite escalating tensions in east Africa’s dominant economy, the electoral commission said.

Kenya’s supreme court last month ordered the re-run after it nullified the results of August’s presidential election, citing “illegalities and “irregularities” after Mr Kenyatta had been declared the victor. The decision was hailed by many Kenyans as a sign of the judiciary’s independence in a country that has a history of flawed and disputed elections.

Political violence

But the turmoil has escalated, and more than 35 people have been killed in political violence since Mr Kenyatta was declared the winner.

Mr Odinga withdrew from the repeat election two weeks ago saying the electoral commission, which was heavily criticised in the court’s judgment, had not been sufficiently reformed to guarantee a credible poll.

His complaints were corroborated by Wafula Chebukati, the commission’s chair, who said he could not guarantee a fair vote because of political interference. He made his comments after Roselyn Akombe, a commissioner, resigned this month and fled to the US, saying she had received death threats.

The chaos at the commission prompted three activists to file the petition that was to be heard on Wednesday and called for the election to be delayed.

“This is something that doesn’t speak well for the constitution, especially the judges that are absent without explanation,” Harun Ndubi, one of the petitioners’ lawyers, said after the court was unable to form a quorum.

Mr Kenyatta has insisted that the vote should proceed in line with the constitution – he had declared Wednesday a public holiday in what opposition supporters viewed as an attempt to prevent the court from sitting. His ruling Jubilee party has accused Mr Odinga and the opposition of stoking tensions and trying to “play tricks” with the law.

The crisis was further complicated on Wednesday when a high court judge ruled in a separate case that the returning officers for the 290 constituencies were appointed illegally.

The electoral commission said in a series of tweets that the ruling had not quashed the returning officers’ appointment.

But Mr Orengo, Mr Odinga’s lawyer, insisted that their appointment had been ruled illegal and the election should not go ahead.

“It is a sad day for Kenya. If the commission goes on with the election tomorrow it will be an illegality because of a lack of [legal] competence.”

