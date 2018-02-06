Jacob Zuma’s speech postponed as pressure builds

Jacob Zuma’s grip on power appeared to be weakening after parliamentary officials decided to delay a key national speech the embattled South African president was due to give this week.

The unprecedented measure underlines the crisis within the ruling African National Congress as the party tries to manage an increasingly chaotic transfer of power from the incumbent president to his deputy, Cyril Ramaphosa.

The 75-year-old was scheduled to give the annual state of the nation address to parliament on Thursday. However, it has now been postponed, possibly by a week.

“We decided to approach [president Jacob Zuma] to postpone the state of the nation address . . . We need to create room for establishing a much more conducive atmosphere in parliament,” Baleka Mbete, the national assembly speaker, told reporters outside parliament in Cape Town. Ms Mbete did not give a new date for the speech.

A statement from the presidency later claimed Mr Zuma had requested the delay.

Ralph Mathekga, a political analyst, said the postponement was deeply damaging to the ANC. “The ANC’s inability to manage the transition has resulted in the disruption of key institutions. There is no way Zuma can survive now but the question is the cost to the party,” he said.

Senior ANC leaders met Mr Zuma over the weekend to ask him to step down. Local media reported that the 75-year-old president, who is battling corruption allegations, refused.

A meeting of the ANC’s national executive committee, its top decision-making body, had been scheduled for Wednesday but it was postponed following “constructive” talks between Mr Zuma and Mr Ramaphosa on Tuesday evening.

The meeting will now go ahead on the weekend of February 17th, according to ANC spokesman Pule Mabe.

Analysts had speculated that the committee would order Mr Zuma’s to resign at the meeting, though this would raise significant constitutional issues. According to ANC rules, all members – even elected officials – fulfil their functions according to the will of the party.

His premature departure – Mr Zuma’s second five-year term is due to expire next year – would consolidate the power of Mr Ramaphosa, who was elected leader of the ANC in December and is the country’s deputy president.

Supporters of Mr Ramaphosa, a multimillionaire businessman who is seen as the standard bearer of the reformist wing of the party, say it is essential that Mr Zuma is sidelined as early as possible to allow the ANC to regroup before campaigning starts in earnest for elections in 2019.

Mr Zuma had led the ANC since 2007 and has been South Africa’s president since 2009. His tenure in both posts has been marred by a series of corruption scandals that have undermined the image and legitimacy of the party that led South Africans to freedom in 1994. – Guardian/Reuters