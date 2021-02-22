Italy’s ambassador to DR Congo killed in attack on UN convoy

Italy’s ambassador to the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Luca Attanasio, was among three people killed during an attack on a UN convoy on Monday.

Military policeman Vittorio Iacovacci and a still unnamed driver working for the World Food Programme (WFP) were also reportedly among the victims.

In a statement, WFP, the UN humanitarian agency which won the Nobel Peace Prize last year, said the delegation had been travelling to visit a school feeding programme in Rutshuru when the attack took place. Rutshuru is 68km north of regional capital Goma, which is on the Rwandan border.

The road had previously been cleared for travel without security escorts, WFP said, and the agency is now looking for further information from local authorities to explain what went wrong.

A representative for Virunga National Park told Reuters news agency that the attack happened at about 10.15am, and was thought to be an attempted kidnapping.

Italy’s foreign ministry confirmed the news “with deep sorrow”, and said the ambassador and soldier had been travelling in a convoy with Monusco, the United Nations Organisation Stabilisation Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

“We would like to express sincere condolences for the tragic loss of our Italian colleague Ambassador Luca Attanasio and a Carabiniere in Congo this morning,” tweeted Ireland’s embassy in Rome. “Our thoughts are with their families, and in full solidarity with Italy as a partner in UN peace-keeping operations.”

Former British ambassador to the DRC John Murton also expressed condolences, saying his friend’s death was “a sobering reminder of how precious life is”.

Mineral-rich DRC has experienced decades of conflict, and dozens of armed groups are active in the east of the country, including the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), an Islamic militant group with an affiliation to Islamic State.

The ADF stands accused of killing more than 1,000 civilians in recent years. Last June, its fighters killed an Indonesian peacekeeper near the town of Beni.

In March 2017, two UN investigators – Zaida Catalán, from Sweden, and Michael Sharp, a US citizen – were among a group killed by another militia near Bunkonde in Kasai Central province, while investigating human rights abuses.

On Friday, the UN Children’s Agency (Unicef) said there are 5.2 million displaced people in the DRC, 50 per cent of whom have been displaced in the last year. More than 3 million of them are children. Only Syria has more displaced, it said.

Eastern DRC is also reckoning with a new Ebola outbreak, after a new case was found this month in Butembo, in North Kivu province.

Between 2018 and 2020 more than 2,200 people died during the second deadliest outbreak in history. This led to an influx and upscaling of humanitarian agencies and projects in the area, though widespread vaccinations and new treatments helped to get the outbreak under control.