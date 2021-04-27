Irish conservation worker reportedly killed in Burkina Faso

An Irish conservation worker and two other Spanish hostages have reportedly been killed after being abducted in Burkina Faso.

Two Spanish sources with direct knowledge of the situation confirmed to Reuters that the two Spaniards have died.

The hostages were taken after an ambush on an anti-poaching patrol in the east of the African country on Monday.

A spokesman for the Burkinabe government said a statement will be released later on Tuesday.

A member of the Burkinabe armed forces is still missing.

On Monday morning, the Department of Foreign Affairs said it was “aware of the reports and is liaising closely with international partners regarding the situation on the ground”.

It is understood no formal request for consular assistance has been received and that it could be the case that the Irish national has dual nationality.

The Republic has no honorary consul in Burkina Faso and the situation is being monitored from the embassy in Nigeria.

Spain’s foreign minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya said on Tuesday afternoon that the deceased appeared to be Spanish journalists abducted while filming a documentary there, although authorities are still awaiting final confirmation.

“The situation is confusing,” Ms Gonzalez told a news conference, adding that she was in constant contact with Burkinabe authorities, who provided the information about the dead bodies, via Spain’s embassy in Mali.

No one has claimed responsibility for Monday’s daytime attack on a road leading to the vast forested reserve of Pama.

Burkina Faso, like much of West Africa’s Sahel region, faces a deepening security crisis as groups with links to al-Qaeda and Islamic State carry out attacks on the army and civilians, despite help from French and UN forces.

Insurgents are believed to be holding a number of foreign hostages in Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger.

An official at Spain’s foreign ministry said earlier on Tuesday that it was in contact with the authorities in Burkina Faso and keeping the families of the two Spaniards informed about efforts to locate them.

The worsening violence in Burkina Faso has led to one of the world’s fastest-growing displacement crises, the United Nations warned earlier in April. The Sahel now hosts nearly 3 million refugees and people displaced inside their own countries. – Reuters