Irish conservation worker missing in Burkina Faso after ambush – reports

An Irish national who works for a conservation organisation in Burkina Faso is missing after an armed ambush on an anti-poaching patrol, local security sources have told Reuters.

Three other people are missing after the incident in the east of the African country on Monday.

The attackers struck during the day on a road leading to the vast forested reserve of Pama. Those missing include a member of the Burkinabe armed forces, two Spanish citizens and the Irish national who worked for conservation organisations, two of the sources said.

The Department of Foreign Affairs told Reuters it was “aware of the reports and is liaising closely with international partners regarding the situation on the ground”.

There was no immediate comment from the local authorities or the Spanish foreign ministry.

Burkina Faso, like much of West Africa’s Sahel region, faces a deepening security crisis as groups with links to al-Qaeda and Islamic State carry out attacks on the army and civilians, despite help from French and UN forces.

The worsening violence has led to one of the world’s fastest-growing displacement crises, the United Nations warned earlier in April. The Sahel now hosts nearly three million refugees and people displaced inside their own country.

The insurgents are believed to be holding a number of foreign hostages in Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger. – Reuters