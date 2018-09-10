Gunmen attack headquarters of Libya’s oil corporation

Gunmen, armed with automatic weapons and hand grenades, have stormed the headquarters of Libya’s National Oil Corporation in the capital Tripoli in an attack that targets a crucial institution on which the economy of the war-torn country depends.

Eyewitnesses are quoted by Reuters as saying they heard blasts and gunshots from the glass-covered building, but details of the attack are still unavailable. Abdel Salam Ashour, the interior minister of the Tripoli government has been quoted as saying the attackers were armed with automatic weapons and hand grenades.

The health authorities in Tripoli are quoted by local media as saying two people were killed and at least 10 injured in the attack.

Mustafa Sanallah, the chairman of NOC, was evacuated to safety. He told the local Libya channel that he was just arriving at the building when he heard two blasts. He said all members of staff have left the building,

Security forces are now in control of the building after the death of all the attackers, Wissam Al-Messmari, a manager for the Petroleum Facilities Guard, told Bloomberg News agency. One of the gunmen was killed by security forces and the rest blew themselves up, he said.

Holding sway

NOC is one of the rare institutions still functioning in the divided country where militias hold sway on the ground in many parts including Tripoli and power is contested between rival government based in the east and west.

The state-owned oil company has overseen an increase in output this year reaching almost a million barrels a day, the highest since the 2011 uprising which overthrew Muammer Gadafy, the dictator who ruled for 40 years.

It is the chief interlocutor of international oil companies working across the country in both eastern and western parts. It is the only institution in the country allowed to export oil under UN Security Council regulations.

No one has claimed responsibility for the attack, but suspicion is likely to turn to Islamic State, also known as Isis, which staged a suicide attack in May against the country’s electoral commission that killed more than a dozen people.

Ghassan Salame, the United Nations envoy for Libya, warned last week that the political vacuum in the country was allowing Isis to expand its operations. He said the group’s presence and operations in the country were spreading.

Even before the attack the situation in Tripoli was already tense after days of fighting between militias which ended only a week ago after Mr Salame negotiated a ceasefire still seen as fragile. – Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2018