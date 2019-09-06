Former Zimbabwe president Robert Mugabe dies aged 95

Robert Mugabe has died aged 95, current Zimbabwean president Emmerson Mnangagwa said.

He wrote on Twitter: “It is with the utmost sadness that I announce the passing on of Zimbabwe’s founding father and former President, Cde Robert Mugabe.

“Cde Mugabe was an icon of liberation, a pan-Africanist who dedicated his life to the emancipation and empowerment of his people. His contribution to the history of our nation and continent will never be forgotten.

“May his soul rest in eternal peace.”

–PA