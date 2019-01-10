DRC election: Main opposition leader secures surprise victory

The leader of the main opposition party in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) has been declared the surprise winner of the country’s December 30th presidential election.

The result giving victory to Felix Tshisekedi, announced early on Thursday, means the first electoral transfer of power in 59 years of independence in the DRC.

It will come as a shock to many observers who believed authorities would ensure the government candidate, Emmanuel Ramazani Shadary, would be the winner in the polls, the third since the end of a bloody civil war in 2002.

On Thursday, Mr Tshisekedi paid his respects to outgoing president Joseph Kabila, whom he described as “an important partner” in democratic transition in our country”.

Speaking to thousands of cheering supporters in the capital Kinshasa, Mr Tshisekedi said he would be the president “of all Congolese”.

His victory is deeply controversial as pre-election polls had given outspoken opposition frontrunner Martin Fayulu, a respected former business executive, a healthy lead. Polls had put Mr Fayulu on 47 per cent, at least 20 points ahead of Mr Tshisekedi.

Vote tallies compiled by the DRC’s Catholic church found Mr Fayulu clearly won the election, two diplomats told Reuters, raising the spectre of protests that many fear could lead to violence.

Mr Fayulu’s supporters feared Mr Kabila would rig the vote in favour of his hand-picked candidate, or do a power-sharing deal with Mr Tshisekedi, head of the DRC’s main opposition party.

Mr Fayulu immediately rejected the result. “Where did the extra seven million votes come from [for Tshisekedi’s victory]? In 2019, we refuse that the victory of the people be stolen once more,” he said.

Mr Tshisekedi’s father, Etienne, was a famous opposition leader who died last year, and his son has inherited his party. Critics say Mr Tshisekedi (55) is unproven, inexperienced and lacks the charisma of his father.

Already delayed by two years, the announcement of results was postponed by a further week to allow more time to overcome logistical challenges in a country of 80 million inhabitants spread over an area the size of western Europe with almost no paved roads.

Riot police were deployed outside the offices of the DRC’s election commission and elsewhere in the capital, Kinshasa.

Mr Kabila’s second electoral mandate expired in 2016 and he only reluctantly called new elections under pressure from regional powers. The constitution forbade him from standing again, and critics claimed he hoped to rule through Mr Shadary, who has no political base of his own.

Mr Kabila (47) has ruled since the 2001 assassination of his father, Laurent Kabila, who overthrew long-serving dictator Mobutu Sese Seko in 1997.

Mr Tshisekedi is the first leader to takes power via the ballot box in the DRC since prime minister Patrice Lumumba shortly after the DRC won its independence from Belgium in 1960. Mr Lumumba was toppled in a coup and killed four months later.

The DRC suffers from widespread corruption, continuing conflict, endemic disease, and some of the world’s highest levels of sexual violence and malnutrition. It is also rich in minerals, including those crucial to the world’s smartphones and electric cars. – Guardian