Death toll in Ethiopian protests over killing of singer jumps to 156

The number of people killed in protests in Ethiopia following the murder of a popular singer has jumped to 156 from the initial tally of 80, a senior regional security official told Reuters on Sunday.

The protests were sparked by the assassination of musician Hachalu Hundessa on Monday night and spread from Addis Ababa to the surrounding Oromia region.

Jibril Mohammed, head of the Oromia Security and Peace Bureau, said the 156 are those who died just in the Oromia region, which was the worst-hit by the protests.

He said more deaths might be reported due to the number of injuries being treated in hospitals. Some 145 of the casualties are civilians while 11 are security personnel, he added. – Reuters