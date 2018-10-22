Biya wins seventh term as president of Cameroon

Cameroonian president Paul Biya won an emphatic election victory with 71 per cent of the vote, the country’s constitutional council announced on Monday.

The widely-expected win gives the 85-year-old a seventh term in office, extending his 36-year rule and could see him in power until at least the age of 92. The only current African president to have ruled longer is Equatorial Guinea’s Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo.

Most Cameroonians have known just one president.

Victory in the October 7th poll came amid claims from opposition candidates that the election was marred by fraud, including ballot stuffing and voter intimidation. The council rejected all 18 petitions claiming fraud last week.

In addition, violence connected to a separatist movement in the western Anglophone regions forced tens of thousands to flee in the lead up to the vote, and kept the vast majority there from casting their ballot.

The announcement follows two weeks of political tension during which Mr Biya’s leading rival Maurice Kamto claimed victory based on his campaign’s figures, and as police tried to silence opposition marches in the port city of Douala.

Monday’s official results showed Mr Kamto won 14 per cent of the vote. Mr Biya won with a big margin in nine of the 10 regions. In the south and east regions he won more than 90 per cent of the vote.

Authorities have defended the process. “The election was free, fair and credible in spite of the security challenges in the English-speaking regions,” said the president of constitutional council, Clement Atangana, on Monday. – Reuters