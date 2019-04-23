At least 33 people dead after flooding and mudslides in South Africa
Hundreds of homes damaged in Durban city in the eastern KwaZulu-Natal province
The Umhlatuzana Hindu Temple, south of Durban, damaged after the township was hit by heavy rain and flash floods following torrential downpour on April 23rd, 2019. Photograph: Rajesh Jantilal/AFP
At least 33 people are dead from flooding and mudslides in South Africa’s eastern KwaZulu-Natal province.
State broadcaster SABC on Tuesday quoted provincial authorities on the number of deaths.
The flooding has been caused by heavy rains that began on Monday.
The report said hundreds of homes in the Indian Ocean coastal city of Durban alone have been damaged.
Some people reportedly are wary of leaving their homes as waters rise because they fear they will be looted. – AP