‘Africa’s youngest billionaire’ is kidnapped in Tanzania

A man described as Africa’s youngest billionaire has been kidnapped by gunmen in Tanzania.

Police said Mohammed Dewji (43) was seized by two masked gunmen who fired into the air before driving away.

Mr Dewji was kidnapped at a Dar es Salaam hotel where he had been going to the gym.

Dar es Salaam regional commissioner Paul Makonda said police had tightened security at all border points and airports to ensure the two white kidnappers, who were seen on surveillance video, did not sneak out of the East African nation.

Forbes magazine in 2016 put Mr Dewji’s wealth at $1.5 billion (€1.29 billion). – AP