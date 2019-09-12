About 2,500 reported missing in Bahamas after Dorian

About 2,500 people have been reported missing in the Bahamas in the wake of Hurricane Dorian, but the names have yet to be checked against those who evacuated or sought shelter, the government said.

The number of confirmed dead from the storm remained at 50 on Wednesday, a figure that government officials say is certain to rise. The Bahamas Defense Forces began posting pictures on social media this week of soldiers in hazardous material suits collecting muddied corpses and dropping them into pickup trucks.

Dorian, a Category 5 hurricane, toppled thousands of homes on the Abacos Islands last week and flooded more on Grand Bahama, leaving large swaths of both nearly uninhabitable.

“No living Bahamian has ever seen anything like this in their lifetime,” prime minister Hubert Minnis said in a televised address, “but as horrible and vicious as Hurricane Dorian was, the bravery and resilience of the Bahamian people is even more powerful.”

Frustration

Still, Mr Minnis acknowledged public frustration with recovery efforts, and said his government was “aggressively shredding the red tape” to improve its response.

The Bahamian government’s efforts to quantify the number of missing have been hampered by the many directions in which people fled. 2,048 people are in government-run shelters in Nassau. At least 4,000 Bahamians left the islands and had entered the United States by Monday, American immigration authorities said.

A database with the names of the missing, those sheltered and those who evacuated is being built to make for more effective cross-checking, said Carl Smith, a spokesman for the Bahamian National Emergency Management Agency.

“As we are able to cross reference our data sets, we will be able to inform family members and reunite survivors with loved ones,” Mr Smith said.

McAdrian Farrington, whose 5-year-old son and namesake went missing after a storm surge at his Murphy Town home in the Abacos Islands, said he feared that authorities would never find all of the missing.

“There’s a lot of people missing, not just my son,” he said in an interview last week. He did not criticise the government for its efforts, but said he believed it was too big a job for the Bahamas.

“You can’t just be looking in Abaco,” he said. “They’ve got to get boats and check the water. Get to the ocean.”

Oil spill

Government officials also had an fresh eye on an oil spill on the eastern end of Grand Bahama. Last week, a Norwegian oil company, Equinor, said that Dorian had blown the tops off several oil storage tanks on Grand Bahama and that oil had seeped out on site. The company said oil had been spotted in open waters and along . It said it was investigating the origin of that oil.

Bahamian minister of the environment Romauld Ferreira said the government would take care of the spill once the top priority – taking care of its people – was secured. “After lives have been settled and restored,” he said, “we need the environment to be restored.” – New York Times