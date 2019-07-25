Zappone ‘deeply upset’ by undercover creche investigation

Minister for Children and Youth Affairs Katherine Zappone has said she was deeply shocked and appalled at the manner in which children were treated in a chain of Dublin creches.

An undercover investigation had revealed a pattern of disturbing behaviour and practices including fire-safety breaches and rough handling of children. The investigation was carried out by RTÉ Investigates into Hyde & Seek, a multimillion euro company that runs four crèches in Dublin with a fifth due to open shortly.

Footage taken by undercover researchers over the past several weeks shows cots packed into rooms leaving it difficult to access babies in the event of an emergency.

There was evidence of poor training and knowledge on the part of staff; training for one new staff member appeared to consist of reading them a four-page leaflet. Two staff members did not appear to know that Sids stands for Sudden Infant Death syndrome.

Other footage shows children being fed cheap instant meals instead of the dishes advertised to parents.

‘Deeply upset’

Ms Zappone told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland that she had been deeply upset by the revelations and she urged parents to “listen to their gut” if they were concerned about their child’s care.

She was particularly concerned that despite regulations and improvements that “this appalling behaviour is happening.”

However, when asked if she would be seeking the closure of the Hyde & Seek chain, she said that as Minister she did not want to say anything that would “inhibit the process.”

Tusla inspectors are engaged in enforcement proceedings. “I am assured that enforcement actions are continuing and I don’t want to impact due process.”

She advised parents to check the Tusla website for reviews of child care facilities and warned that Tusla can only know of problems if they see them and if they are brought to their attention.

“If they (parents) have any form of concern, if they report it to Tusla, they will go in very quickly.”

The Minister was adamant that no government money goes into any deregulated services and that Tusla has the power to deregulate facilities. Two-thirds of the providers of pre-schools who offer places under the government’s free pre-school scheme are in the private sector, these are also inspected by the Department of Education, she said.

Fine Gael TD Alan Farrell said the issues raised must be discussed with Tusla and the Minister for Children and Youth Affairs, Katherine Zappone, as a matter of urgency.

Deputy Farrell said: “I am absolutely appalled by the mistreatment of children and clear lack of standards revealed on Primetime’s investigation last night.

“The documentary revealed a complete failure to adhere to Tusla guidelines and instructions, poor management and unbelievable mishandling of children.”