Youth wing of Fórsa closed down due to ‘inter-personal conflicts’

Áine McMahon

The youth wing of Fórsa, the largest public sector union in the country has been closed down with immediate effect.

In a letter circulated to Fórsa members, senior general secretary of Fórsa trade union, Shay Cody said they will reconstitute a new network in January.

“We will write to all branches seeking nominations of members to the Network, which will be convened by a member of the national executive council in line with other committees and networks,” wrote Mr Cody.

A spokesman for Fórsa said the measure had to be taken due to inter-personal conflicts within the youth wing and that attempts at mediation had not been successful.

The chairman of the Fórsa Youth Network, Osal Kelly criticised the decision to close down the Youth Network without consulting with the membership of the Youth Network.

“This purported action by the NEC is wholly disproportionate and the decision will be appealed. The youth network will not be accepting or recognising the move until the relevant avenues of appeal have been exhausted. I apologise to all new members who are no doubt very shocked by this bizarre turn of events,” said Mr Kelly.

He said the youth network are a “force to be reckoned with”,having campaigned to bring about pay equality for public servants appointed on lower wages since 2011.