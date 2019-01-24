Woman in her 80s dies following road traffic collision in Galway

An 80-year-old woman has died following a road traffic collision between two vehicles in Loughrea, Co Galway.

The incident happened at around 9am on Thursday morning on the R446 at Kilrickle, Loughrea, Co. Galway.

The woman, who was a passenger in the car, was removed by ambulance to Portiuncula Hospital, Ballinasloe where she died a short time later.

The other occupants of the vehicles involved suffered minor injuries and were also removed to Portiuncula Hospital for treatment.

Investigating Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Loughrea Garda Station 091 842870 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.