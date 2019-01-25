Woman and man killed after car leaves road and ends up in bog

A man and a woman in their 70s have died after their car left the road in Co Monaghan and ended up on a bog/marsh.

The single car crash occurred near the Monaghan and Armagh border at Killyneil Cross.

Gardaí and emergency services were called to the scene shortly before 6pm, after the alarm was raised that a car travelling on the route had ended up on a nearby bog/marsh area.

The elderly man and woman, who were the occupants of the car, were removed from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

The local Coroner Dr Martin Watters attended at the scene and both bodies were due to be taen to the mortuary at Monaghan hospital on Friday evening.

Garda forensic collision investigators will examine the scene on Saturday morning. The R213 road was closed on Friday night and diversions were in place.

Gardai have asked for anyone with information to contact gardaí at Monaghan 047-77200 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666111.