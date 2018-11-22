Woman (56) dies in single-vehicle collision in Co Galway

A 56-year-old woman has died following a single-vehicle collision in Co Galway.

The collision occurred at around 10.20am on Thursday morning at Lismanny, Laurencetown, Ballinasloe on the Eyrecourt to Ballinasloe Road.

The woman was fatally injured in the collision and was pronounced dead at the scene. There was no one else in the car.

Her body was removed to University Hospital Galway where a postmortem will take place.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to contact them in Ballinasloe on 090-9631890, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666 111, or any Garda station.