‘Why were our children brought into a fire trap?’: Stardust families seek answers

Families of 48 people killed in nightclub fire 40 years ago have high hopes for new inquests

Updated: 28 minutes ago
Kitty Holland Social Affairs Correspondent

An aerial view of the nightclub after the fire. Photograph: Tom Lawlor

A tribunal of inquiry; a victim compensation tribunal; two Oireachtas-appointed reviews; countless political promises – none has brought peace to the families of 48 young people killed in the Stardust nightclub inferno 40 years ago.

On the eve of a grim milestone, however, the families now dare to hope. Fresh inquests, ordered by former attorney general Séamus Woulfe in September 2019, are expected to open later this year.

