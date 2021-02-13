‘Why were our children brought into a fire trap?’: Stardust families seek answers
Families of 48 people killed in nightclub fire 40 years ago have high hopes for new inquests
An aerial view of the nightclub after the fire. Photograph: Tom Lawlor
A tribunal of inquiry; a victim compensation tribunal; two Oireachtas-appointed reviews; countless political promises – none has brought peace to the families of 48 young people killed in the Stardust nightclub inferno 40 years ago.
On the eve of a grim milestone, however, the families now dare to hope. Fresh inquests, ordered by former attorney general Séamus Woulfe in September 2019, are expected to open later this year.