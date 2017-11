Where are the most affluent and deprived areas in your county?

The most deprived and affluent electoral divisions have been set out on a county-by-county basis in Pobal’s deprivation index on Thursday.

The average level of affluence or deprivation is set at 0, with -40 being the most deprived and +40 being the most affluent.

Co Donegal

Doochary: very disadvantaged -23.91

Lough Eask: affluent +12.24

Co Sligo

Rathamcurkey: disadvantaged -11.71

Glencar: affluent +11.70

Co Mayo

Killavally: marginally above average + 5.14

Glenamoy: disadvantaged -18.32

Co Galway

Galway Rural (north of Galway City): affluent +18.71

Newcastle (Galway City): marginally below average -7.64

Co Limerick

Kilfinny (Co Limerick: affluent +11.28

St Mary’s (Limerick City): extremely disadvantaged -31.9

Co Clare

Rathborney: affluent + 16.98

Moveen: disadvantaged -14.5

Co Kerry

Muckross: affluent +11.21

Kilshenane: disadvantaged -16.99

Co Cork

Faihill: very disadvantaged -22.3

Bishopstown: affluent +13.69

Co Waterford

Kilbarry: affluent +11.37

Larchville: very disadvantaged -25.72

Co Wexford

Tagmahon: disadvantaged -16.05

Carrick: marginally above average +7.2

Co Carlow

Burton Hall: marginally above average +7.23

Hacketstown: disadvantaged -10.56

Co Wicklow

Powerscourt: marginally above average; +9.69

Carnew: disadvantaged : -10.65

Co Dublin

Mansion House B – very affluent; +22.51

Priorswood B – very disadvantaged; -21.59

Co Kildare

Maynooth – affluent; +12.94

Athy West – disadvantaged - 16. 83

Co Kilkenny

Dunmore - affluent - +12.9

Urlingford – disadvantaged -12.37

Co Laois

Moyanna – affluent; +12.02

Doonane – disadvantaged ; 11.22

Co Tipperary

Kiloscully – affluent; +10.93

Tipperary east urban – disadvantaged; -18.26

Co Offaly

Durrow – marginally above average; + 8.31

Srah – disadvantaged; -14.5

Co Westmeath

Gaybrook – affluent; +10.13

Mullingar north – disadvantaged; -12.78

Co Longford

Mount Davis; marginally above average; +3.38

Longford Urban – disadvantaged; -15.82

Co Cavan

Tullyvin West – marginally above average; +3.46

Cavan Urban – disadvantaged; -14.21

Co Monaghan

Glaslough – marginally above average; +6.8

Clones – disadvantaged; -15.01 disadvantaged

Co Louth

Darver – marginally above average; +5.75

Dundalk Urban 1 – disadvantaged; -12.61

Co Meath

Dunboyne – marginally above average; +8.56

Kells – disadvantaged; -11

Co Roscommon

Oakport – marginally above average; +8.27

Lough Allen/Altagowlan – disadvantaged; -13.17

Co Leitrim

Glenboy – marginally above average;+ 7.94

Kiltyclogher – disadvantaged; -15.32 -