‘We want the truth’: Stardust families dare to hope as new inquests launched
‘For the families, this is the last chance,’ says Belfast solicitor Darragh Mackin
Maurice Frazer, who lost his sister Thelma in the Stardust fire. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times
A tribunal of inquiry; a victim compensation tribunal; two Oireachtas-appointed reviews; countless political promises – none has brought peace to the families of 48 young people killed in the Stardust nightclub inferno 40 years ago.
On the eve of a grim milestone, however, the families now dare to hope. Fresh inquests, ordered by former attorney general Séamus Woulfe in September 2019, are expected to open later this year.