Vigils mark 5th anniversary of Savita Halappanavar’s death

Vigils are taking place internationally on Saturday to mark the fifth anniversary of the death of Savita Halappanavar.

Ms Halappanavar died aged 31 on October 28th, 2012 at Galway University Hospital, one week after she presented with back pain and was found to be miscarrying her 17-week pregnancy.

Although the pregnancy was not viable, her requests for termination were refused because there was a foetal heartbeat. She contracted sepsis and died of multi-organ failure and septic shock.

The Coalition to Repeal the Eighth Amendment is organising the Dublin vigil, which will be a silent event with no speeches.

People attending are asked to bring a candle or flower to the GPO on O’Connell Street at 4pm.

Over 20 locations

Members of the public are also invited to join events at more than 20 other locations around Ireland including Cork, Galway, Donegal, Belfast, Kerry, Limerick,Clare, Donegal and more, listed here.

Vigils are also taking place in London and New York.

The Oireachtas committee examining Ireland’s abortion law agreed earlier this month that Article 40.3.3 of the Constitution should not be retained in full.

The Eighth Amendment, which inserted the article into the Constitution in 1983, guarantees to protect as far as practicable the equal right to life of the unborn and the mother.

A referendum to repeal the amendment is to be held next year.