Vigil to be held for Séamus Lawless who went missing on Everest

A vigil will be held this Saturday evening at Trinity College Dublin for Séamus Lawless, a professor at the college, who has been missing on Mount Everest for the past few days.

Mr Lawless (39), from Bray in Co Wicklow, was part of an eight-member climbing expedition when he went missing after he reportedly fell from an altitude of 8,300 metres.

He is said to have slipped while in the “Balcony area” near the summit of Everest after reaching it early on Thursday.

In a statement on Saturday morning Trinity College said it is thinking of him at this time and has arranged a vigil for this evening in the Trinity Long Room Hub from 8.15 pm.

“At this deeply upsetting time, we are thinking of our friend and colleague, Séamus (Shay) Lawless. There will be a vigil this evening in Trinity College Dublin.

“One candle can light a thousand candles and still remain lit itself - together as a community who knows Shay for his spirit and kindness, his strength and his resilience, and above all for his dreams and visions, we want to light a candle together to not lose sight of the light itself and to carry our hopes and thoughts as far as only light can carry them,” it said.

Meanwhile the family of Mr Lawless have set upa fundraising page to cover the “substantial costs” to bring him home.

The company that organised the climb said the search has become a recovery operation.

Mingma Sherpa, the owner of Seven Summits Treks, which organised the trip, told RTÉ: “It is a very difficult situation. We are searching for a body.”

His family aim to raise €750,000 to cover costs associated with finding him and bringing him home to Ireland. On Saturday morning more than €114,000 had been pledged.

A post on the page reads: “With the weekend upon us, we, the family of Shay, have been left with no other option but to ask for assistance in raising funds to gather a team of expert Sherpas to locate and bring our beloved Shay home to Ireland. Time is of the essence in the search mission and the costs of running this mission are substantial.

“At this moment in time we have little to no information about what happened on Thursday 16th May, nor do we know the current location of Shay. It is our priority to locate him and bring him home and we appreciate all the support that can be offered as we face this hugely challenging situation,” his family said.