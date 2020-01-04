Video shows asylum seekers housed in room with ten beds and no windows

Asylum seekers in a former Portarlington hotel are being housed in a room with ten beds and no windows, according to footage taken from inside the accommodation.

Several clips of video footage from inside the room, seen by The Irish Times, show a row of beds together in the room, a fire alarm which did not appear to be in working order, and a loose electrical wire hanging from the ceiling.

Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan said he was “concerned at the content” of the video footage from the accommodation. “I have sought a report on this matter from the appropriate authorities,” he said in a post on Twitter.

The former East End Hotel in Portarlington, Co Laois has accommodated asylum seekers for several months. On Friday, around 19 asylum seekers were transferred to the former hotel and the group were split between two rooms.

One asylum seeker, who did not wish to be named, said nine of the men were placed in one room with ten beds, no windows and a single toilet.

“The food is okay, but ... there are so many problems. It’s horrible,” he told The Irish Times.

“They have one toilet for all the people here … The heaters are not working properly. There is one heater on a wall for the large room,” he said.

The room did not appear to have previously been a bedroom and had been “modified” to accommodate the asylum seekers, he said.

Other rooms in the accommodation had between three and five asylum seekers in them, he said.

The glass of a fire alarm on the wall of the room had been broken but had not been replaced, according to photographs seen by The Irish Times.

Management at the accommodation could not be contacted for comment on Saturday.

‘Don’t say anything’

The asylum seeker said he was told by a member of staff if he did not like the conditions he could “go to Dublin,” and the group were told there was over 10,000 people homeless in Ireland, he said.

“Today [the staff] came in and they told us if you want you can have different rooms, they told us don’t say anything to anyone,” he said.

The Department of Justice has sought to place asylum seekers in emergency accommodation such as former hotels to alleviate pressure on the direct provision system.

Direct provision, the system of centres accommodating asylum seekers, has been at full capacity in recent months due to an increase in numbers applying for refugee status in Ireland, and difficulties faced by people with asylum status leaving direct provision due to the wider housing crisis.

Fianna Fáil Senator Catherine Ardagh said the conditions shown in the video footage were “outrageous”.

Bulelani Mfaco, a spokesman for the Movement of Asylum Seekers in Ireland (Masi) said the grassroots campaign group was “appalled” by the conditions in the accommodation.

Mr Mfaco said Mr Flanagan had to intervene to “defend the right to privacy and dignity for the asylum seeking men” housed in the accommodation.

The Reception and Integration Agency which is responsible for providing accommodation to all persons seeking international protection who are unable to source their own has been asked for comment.