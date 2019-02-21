Victoria Falls among the new global sites to go green on St Patrick’s Day

One of the largest waterfalls in the world, Victoria Falls in Zimbabwe, is among the new sites being added to Tourism Ireland’s global greening initiative for St Patrick’s Day.

The March 17th project is marking its 10th year and will feature new additions such as the Eden Project in Cornwall, York’s medieval city walls and the Cotton Tree in Sierra Leone.

Other new greening sites added to the list include a leopard statue called “Chiu” in Nairobi, Nation Towers in Abu Dhabi, the Château de Beaulieu on the banks of the Loire, the Atakule Tower in Ankara and the Shizuoka Stadium ECOPA in Japan.

The Cutty Sark sailing ship in Greenwich, the Beatus Rhenanus bridge over the Rhine and “Niki” – a Cathay Pacific DC-3 airplane in Hong Kong – will also celebrate St Patrick’s Day.

Pari Roller – the world’s biggest rollerskating event, which takes place every Friday night in Paris – will see hundreds of rollerskaters travel through the streets where they will carry bright green glow sticks.

Niagara Falls

The new sites will join the Colosseum, the Leaning Tower of Pisa, Niagara Falls, the “Welcome” sign in Las Vegas, Sleeping Beauty castle at Disneyland Paris, Sydney Opera House, Burj al Arab, the Christ the Redeemer statue and London Eye.

Tourism Ireland chief executive Niall Gibbons said more than 70 million people around the world claim links to the island of Ireland and St Patrick’s Day is a truly unique opportunity to reconnect them with their heritage.