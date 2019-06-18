Valerie French Kilroy’s family ‘heartbroken’ at her death

The family of Valerie French Kilroy, whose body was found at her home in Co Mayo last Friday, have described their shock and heartbreak at the loss of their “much loved daughter, sister, niece, cousin, friend and colleague”.

“As a family we have been in great shock since we received the news of our dear Valerie’s death at her home in Co Mayo,” said a statement from Ms French-Kilroy’s mother, brother and sisters.

“Our family has been gathering from different parts of Ireland and from around the world. We are heartbroken and it is all too much, at this early stage, for us to take in.”

The body of Ms French Kilroy, a 41-year-old mother of three, was discovered on Friday at the home she shared with her husband James Kilroy and children in Kilbree Lower, near Islandeady, Co Mayo.

Mr Kilroy was charged with the murder of his wife on Sunday at a special sitting of Castlebar District Court.

Ms French Kilroy’s funeral will take place on Thursday, June 20th in St Fachtna’s Church of Ireland Cathedral in Rosscarbery, Co Cork with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the family said they were grateful for the outpouring of sorrow, the goodwill and the practical support following Ms French Kilroy’s death. “She was a loving wife to James, and adored her three children. Valerie was an immensely caring and loving person - this was her calling at work and at home throughout her life.”

“Our immediate concern now is Valerie’s funeral and burial at home here later this week in West Cork which she adored. As we do this we hope and pray that the privacy and tragedy of our grief will be respected. Again we thank everyone for their kindness to us.”