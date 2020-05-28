Unlocking Ireland: What exactly will happen in phase two on Monday?

What is happening on Monday?

From Monday, phase two of the Government’s roadmap for reopening society and business will come into effect.

The Government is expected to sign off on moving to the second phase of easing Covid-19 restrictions when it meets on Friday.

What exactly is going to change and what is reopening?

The distance people are allowed to travel from their homes will increase from 5km to 20km and up to four people may visit another household for a short period of time. They must keep at least two metres apart from people they don’t live with. The 20km limit will also be widened to allow people travel within their county from Monday.

Public libraries and marts can reopen and sports teams will be able to hold training sessions, but not matches, as long as there is no contact and social distancing can be maintained.

Some larger retail outlets will be allowed to open as long as they have entrances onto the street. It will not include retailers based in shopping centres.

Groups of up to 25 people will be allowed at funerals, up from 10 previously.

Does this mean some Penneys stores will reopen next week?

Sadly not. The discount retailer had been working towards an Irish reopening of June 29th and it said on Thursday it will not now be ready to meet the earlier opening date.

Has the Government’s roadmap been accelerated?

Yes. Large retail outlets were not due to reopen until phase three of the plan on June 29th. The National Public Health Emergency Team has also signed off on measures to help children with special needs and a return to some educational and summer camp activities along with the reopening of playgrounds subject to supervision and cleaning.

Visitors to nursing homes in certain circumstances will be allowed but with strict guidelines on who will be permitted.

What other restrictions are likely to be lifted earlier than planned?

The 20km limit was initially intended to apply until the end of phase three on July 20th, but it is now expected to be lifted on June 29th at the end of phase two. Hotels, B&Bs and other tourism businesses will be allowed to open at the same time. These were also initially planned to open on July 20th.

What about pubs?

Hundreds of pubs are expected to reopen weeks earlier than anticipated at the end of the month as they have restaurant licences.

Sources have said the Government will give the green light for the move in the coming days following meetings with industry figures. Chief executive of the Licensed Vintners Association Donall O’Keeffe said while his group was awaiting final clarification, hundreds of pubs are in “full-scale active planning” for reopening.

Under the Government’s roadmap, pubs are not due to reopen until phase five which starts on August 10th. A senior source confirmed that those with restaurant licences will be permitted to open their doors on June 29th.

Can I visit my elderly parents from Monday?

Small numbers of people will be allowed to visit the homes of those over 70 and those who are medically vulnerable, but must wear gloves and face masks and maintain social distancing.

What about funerals - can more people attend now?

A slightly larger number of people can be in attendance at funerals but numbers will still be restricted to immediate family and close friends and limited to a maximum number of mourners.

Is there any sign of a relaxation of the two-metre rule?

The State’s chief medical officer Tony Holohan said last week there will be no immediate change to the current two-metre rule for physical distancing. Minister for Health Simon Harris reiterated these comments on Thursday evening.

Dr Holohan told the Cabinet that reducing the two metres to one metre could increase the risk of infection. Many businesses have said they would be unable to reopen unless the social distancing guide of two metres is reduced to one metre.