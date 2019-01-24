Two endangered Amur tiger cubs born at Dublin Zoo

Dublin Zoo has announced the birth of two endangered Amur tiger cubs to first-time parents Tundra and Ussuri after a gestation period of 15 weeks.

“The cubs are doing extremely well, Tundra is an exceptional first-time mother and she has shown strong maternal instincts from the very beginning,” said team leader Ciaran McMahon.

“Both cubs are very playful and energetic, just like their mother. The cubs have fun chasing each other and play-fighting which helps keep their claws sharp, while Tundra makes sure to clean them up straight afterwards, just like any good parent would,” he said.

The cubs are the first for parents Tundra and Ussuri. Photograph: Aisleen Greene, Dublin Zoo

The female cubs weighed approximately 1.5kg (3.3lbs) each when they were born on October 14th and they have grown to 15kg (33lbs) each.

Amur tigers are classified as an endangered species, with approximately 500 individuals living in the wild.

The cubs are said to be playful and energetic. Photograph: Aisleen Greene, Dublin Zoo

Dublin Zoo hopes that the two young females will later become part of an international breeding programme for the species and contribute to the low population numbers.

The two female cubs were around 1.5kg at birth. Photograph: Aisleen Greene, Dublin Zoo

The breed was formerly known as Siberian tigers, however their name was changed to reflect where they once had a wider distribution. They are now only found in the Amur Valley in Russia.

To celebrate the birth of the cubs, Dublin Zoo are inviting the public to suggest names for the new arrivals based on their Russian origins.

It is hoped the two cubs will join international breeding programmes when they are older. Photograph: Aisleen Greene, Dublin Zoo

Winners will receive a family day pass to Dublin Zoo.

The Amur tiger cubs are on view daily at Dublin Zoo from 11.15am until 3pm.