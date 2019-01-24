Two dead following separate road collisions in Galway and Kildare

Two people have died following separate road traffic collisions in Co Galway and Co Kildare.

An 80-year-old woman died following a road traffic collision between two vehicles in Loughrea, Co Galway.

The crash happened at around 9am on Thursday morning on the R446 at Kilrickle, Loughrea.

The woman, who was a passenger in one of the vehicles, was removed by ambulance to Portiuncula Hospital, Ballinasloe, where she died a short time later.

The other occupants of the vehicles involved suffered minor injuries and were also removed to Portiuncula Hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile a male pedestrian in his 40s was seriously injured when he was struck by a 4X4 vehicle on the Dublin road in Monasterevin, Co Kildare, on Thursday evening.

He was treated at the scene by emergency services personnel but died a short time later. The driver of the 4x4 was uninjured.

The dead man’s body was removed to the mortuary at Naas Hospital where a post-mortem will be carried out.

Garda forensic collision investigators attended the scene and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to both incidents to contact them at Kildare Garda Station on 045-527730, Loughrea Garda Station on 091 842870 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.