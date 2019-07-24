Tusla requests additional materials from RTÉ on creches

Tusla, the child and family agency, has requested additional materials from RTÉ in relation to a chain of creches in Dublin where it uncovered significant childcare issues.

Anne Davy, who runs Hyde & Seek, a chain of four creches in Drumcondra, Glasnevin and Dublin city centre for children aged three months to 12 years, has “stepped away” from “front-line childcare provision” following the RTÉ Investigates documentary.

Tusla, which said it was afforded the opportunity to view the programme for the first time just hours before it was broadcast on Wednesday, described the footage as “distressing”.

“RTÉ’s programme relating to standards of childcare in Hyde & Seek chain of creches in Dublin contained distressing footage which will undoubtedly cause upset and anxiety for parents, guardians and the general public,” it said.

“We recognise and share the serious concerns the programme raises about the quality of care within these creches, but more importantly the impact of concerning adult behaviours on children.”

Tusla also said the chain of creches had been the subject of action in the past. “As the regulator of childcare services, Tusla has been proactively addressing areas of non-compliance with regulations in these creches since 2018,” it said.

Tusla said it received information from RTÉ in July in relation to “serious concerns” regarding quality of care in the chain of creches which “triggered further action from the early years’ inspectorate”.

Tusla’s early years’ inspectorate branch is charged with inspecting pre-schools, play groups, day nursery, creches, day-care and similar services which cater for children aged six years or under.

Tusla said it requested additional materials from the State broadcaster on Wednesday that may assist it in further investigations.

“Regarding any child protection or welfare concerns identified in this programme, Tusla contacted RTÉ to seek any further information that will assist us to take any further action to protect children,” it said.

“RTÉ has agreed to co-operate and we await receipt of footage and detailed information on specific children, dates and times of incidents. We were afforded the opportunity to view the programme for the first time today.”

Hyde & Seek, Glasnevin, was successfully prosecuted by Tusla in 2019 for the operation of an unregistered service. “Enforcement activity began in January 2018 when this was first brought to our attention,” Tusla said.

Hyde & Seek, Shaw Street, was inspected in September 2018, and again in July 2019, and is also subject to ongoing enforcement action.

Hyde & Seek, Tolka Road, has been subject to a “significant level of regulatory enforcement activity”, and referrals have been made to Tusla’s child protection and welfare services.

Tusla director of quality assurance Brian Lee said “enforcement action” involves “action, up to and including closing the service, and/or taking a criminal prosecution”.