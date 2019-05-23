Tusla admits failures after children repeatedly raped in State care

Tusla, the child and family agency, has admitted it failed to protect three children who were repeatedly raped by a teenager while in the care of the State between 2003 and 2007.

An RTÉ Investigates report called Failure to Foster Care first revealed details of the case in April 2016. The abuse occurred at a foster home in Dunmore, Go Galway, where the foster parents, Kathleen and Gerry Burke, kept both long-term and respite children.

Keith Burke (29) of Addergoolemore, Dunmore, Co Galway, was last year jailed for 7½ years at the Central Criminal Court for the rape of the three girls between 2003 and 2007. He was aged between 14 and 18 at the time, while the girls were all under 10.

After the abuse came to light, Tusla referred the case to the National Review Panel (NRP) to investigate how it was handled.

The panel’s 22-page report, which has yet to be published, is “scathing” and “extremely critical” of both the HSE and Tusla, according to RTÉ.

The review team said “serious errors of judgment” occurred; there was “flawed assessment and decision-making” and a “lack of management oversight” at critical points.

The report added that no consideration was given to the implications of placing female children into a family of growing boys, the broadcaster reported.

In a statement on Thursday, Tusla accepted the findings and said steps have since been taken to improve standards.

“We accept the findings and recommendations made by the NRP and key learnings have been identified and are being addressed,” it said.

“We are very mindful of the devastating impact on the victims in this case and the effect that this has had on them, and their families. We now know that the decisions made in 2007 and 2011 were not robust enough to keep the children safe.

Improvements

“However it is important to highlight that this report reflects a certain point in time, prior to the establishment of Tusla which has resulted in an improvement in standards, staffing and services.”

The agency said its social workers have “actively worked” with the young people involved since 2014 “where that’s in line with their wishes”.

“Currently, foster care placements are subject to a number of safeguards including on-going Garda vetting for foster carers and adult family members, regular visits to the household from children’s social workers and foster carers’ social workers, and inspections of fostering services by HIQA (Health Information and Quality Authority) and in depth aftercare supports,” it said.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, speaking in Co Cork, described the case as “deeply disturbing” and said the Government would act on the report once it is published.

“We should never forget that there are individuals, people who are very damaged by all of this who are still hurting today and we need to make sure that in our comments we don’t do anything that might re-traumatise them,” he said.

“The report hasn’t been published yet. I haven’t seen it myself but it will be published in the next couple of weeks and we will act on it. I don’t want to prejudice what’s in the report having not seen what’s in it. It’s only a leak at this stage.

“But we have made some very significant strides when it comes to child protection in recent years, in particular, the fact that reporting of child abuse is now mandatory, and that was only introduced in the last two years.

“But there is definitely more to be done. As I say, when we have this report it will be studied in detail and the Government will act on it.”