Trying to rent? Tearing you hair out? Tell us your story

Are you trying to find a place to live?

Are you struggling to rent somewhere that is affordable?

Have you been forced to move out due to rent hikes or told that the property is being redeveloped ?

Are you sick of queuing in the rain with dozens of other people only to discover the home you were waiting to see is already gone?

Are you fed up hearing about landlords accepting cash-in-hand deposits during viewings before letting everyone in to see the place?

According to the latest Daft.ie report, rents have risen by 70 per cent since bottoming out in the recession and are now 23 per cent higher than their Celtic Tiger peak, according to a new report. The study shows rents increased during the first three months of 2018 – the 23rd quarter in succession – as the number of rental properties available nationwide continued to decline.

Daft. ie’s latest quarterly rent report shows rents rose 11.5 per cent nationally in the year to March and were up 2.8 per cent on a quarterly basis. This marks the largest first-quarter increase since 2014.

The average rent across the State during the first three months of the year was €1,261, a monthly increase of €232 compared to the previous peak in 2008.