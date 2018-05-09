Tributes paid to ‘tiny but tough’ Michael Stokes at Dublin funeral

Tributes have been paid to the “tiny but tough” Michael Stokes, the 15-year-old with “an enormous capacity to love” who died at Temple Street Children’s Hospital on Saturday.

Hundreds of mourners gathered at the Church of the Sacred Heart in Malahide on Wednesday morning to celebrate the life of the teenager who came to national prominence after his appearance on RTÉ’s Room to Improve programme in 2015. Michael Stokes died at the weekend following a tragic accident.

Speaking to a packed out church, family friend Eimear McGrath remembered “Michael the warrior” who had the special gift of brightening other people’s lives and a huge “generosity of spirit”.

She described how the enthusiastic and loving teenager had discovered his own identity since moving into the full time foster care of his former teacher Ann Higgins and her husband Barry a few years ago.

Michael lived and loved life to the full and would always say how excited he was to live the rest of his life, she said.

“Michael’s life is not to be mourned today but to be embraced and followed”.

Ms McGrath also paid tribute to Michael’s parents, John Paul and Siobhán, for loving their son enough to share him with Ann and Barry Higgins. “He had two mammys and two daddys,” she said.

Ann and Barry expressed their gratitude to the nurses at Temple Street Children’s hospital who not only cared for Michael throughout his life but particularly in the final seven weeks of his life.

Father Martin Noone, who celebrated the funeral mass, spoke of how Michael had touched many lives in his short life throughout his “unbeatable spirit”.

Architect Dermot Bannon, who took part in the funeral procession, went to the Higgins’ home in Malahide in 2016 to make it wheelchair accessible and suitable for Michael’s needs.

In an Instagram post, he said it had been a privilege to know “this amazing young man”.

Michael appeared on the Late Late Show earlier this year and spoke about being fostered and his delight at his new home. On the programme Michael said: “I know Anne because she was my teacher and I met Barry at my communion party. I have my own bed, I have my own desk. I love everything, everything is at my level.”

St Michael’s House, which provides services for people with intellectual disabilities, released a statement following the teenager’s death.

“[Michael Stokes] was a treasure to all who know him in St Michael’s House. Sincere sympathies to his loving family from our board, staff and all his friends.”