Tributes paid to ‘caring’ Carrickmines teen who died in Spain

Tributes have been paid to the south Dublin teenager who died on Thursday following a fall from a wall in southern Spain.

Allanah Dunn (16) from Carrickmines in south Dublin sustained serious head injuries after falling from a 5m wall (16ft) in the city of Granada last month.

The transition-year pupil at Mount Anville secondary school had been on an exchange programme in the city for several months when the incident happened. It is understood the programme had ended, but she and friends stayed on in the city which was beginning to lift a strict lockdown. Allanah was due to return home in the coming weeks.

The teenager sustained the injuries shortly before 10pm on Friday, March 19th, after falling – while returning home from an evening out with friends – through a poorly lit piece of rough ground.

Her friends called the emergency services and she was treated in the intensive care unit at the city’s Hospital de Neurotraumatología for almost two weeks, but died last week.

Allanah is survived by her parents Caitríona and Martin, sister Juliette and brother Michael.

Paying tribute, Minister of State Josepha Madigan said: “As a past pupil of Mount Anville I am so sorry to hear of the death of your beautiful daughter Alannah. You are all in my thoughts and prayers. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam dílis.”

The Irish Dancing Commission, in a Sunday statement on its website said: “We are deeply saddened to hear of the sudden and tragic passing of Alannah Dunn. ”

Alannah was described in condolences as “a caring, wonderful, funny and kind person”.

A mother offered condolences “on the tragic passing of a gentle little soul Alannah” while another described her as “a beautiful and talented girl”.

Funeral details have yet to be announced.