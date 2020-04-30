Tributes paid to 17-year-old who died after coronavirus diagnosis

Tributes have been paid to the Mayo Leaving Cert student Sally Maaz who died last week after testing positive for the coronavirus.

The 17-year-old, who was a student at Ballyhaunis Community school, was being treated in hospital for a long-term heart condition when she contracted the virus. Sally was born with a congenital heart defect and had become ill last year. She was hospitalised in March with a chest infection and was tested three times for the virus. The first two came back negative but the third was positive. Sally died on Friday, April 24th.

In a tribute posted on her school’s website, principal David McDonagh described Sally as a “committed and conscientious student” and a “much loved member of the school community, popular with both students and teachers alike”.

“We will miss her gentle presence in the corridors of BCS,” wrote Mr McDonagh. “Sally’s indefatigable spirit ensured she lived as full a life as possible.”

A tribute page set up by the school has been filled with messages from students, teachers and parents in memory of a young woman on the cusp of finishing school and becoming an independent adult.

One post, written by Sally’s friend and cousin, said it had been her dream to “graduate the leaving cert together and go to college. But sadly you left us, all your friends that love you so much.

“I will not forget your laugh, also your voice and our memories that we had in school and outside,” wrote Lena Kodimati.

Another post, from a former classmate who went to primary school with Sally, described the young woman as “an inspiration to everyone around her”.

Orla Macken, deputy principal at Ballyhaunis Community School, recalled a memory of Sally as a “bright-eyed and sparkling” first year student taking part in the school talent show.

“We’ve lost a treasure today and our school is all the better for having had Sally as part of our family,” wrote Ms Macken. “Sally has left a great legacy, she has taught each of us of the importance of grabbing each day and making the most of it, give everything you do 100 per cent, not to be afraid and to believe in yourself.

“For a lot of us, it takes us a lifetime to learn these valuable lessons, Sally had it figured out at a young age, she was mature beyond her years.”