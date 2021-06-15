Traveller children still living in ‘deplorable’ conditions

No excuses should be accepted for blocking the provision of Traveller accommodation or for failing to fully utilise funds that are ring-fenced for it, an Oireachtas committee has heard.

Ombudsman for Children Dr Niall Muldoon was speaking about a recent investigation by his office into the living conditions in a local authority halting site at Spring Lane in Cork city.

It found that Traveller children’s rights were being violated as they were living in filthy, overcrowded, rat-infested, cold and unsafe conditions.

The report criticised Cork City Council’s “failure” to consider the interests of the children living there, its “persistent” failure to address illegal dumping and its “passivity” regarding overcrowding on the site.

Dr Muldoon told the Committee on Key Issues affecting the Traveller Community that conditions on the site were “deplorable” and “under no circumstances can be accepted or allowed to continue”.

“To think that children are living like this in Ireland in 2021 is utterly shocking,” he said.

Other sites

He added that other sites had since come to light and “nearly every local authority” could be held to account in the way Cork City Council had.

Systemic change in how Travellers are treated by local authorities was needed and the committee had the opportunity to “make the difference” going forward, the Ombudsman said.

“The time has come once and for all to eradicate the racism and discrimination in our local authority system which allows children to grow up in standards that were abolished for others years ago,” he said.

The funding allocated for the provision of Traveller accommodation was not being used and was “the only budget that is routinely not spent”, the committee heard. Dr Muldoon said the Minister for Housing must ensure such underspends do not continue.

Committee chair Senator Eileen Flynn said the report was “very difficult to read” and brought her back to her own childhood. She said she was “hoping something will change” for Traveller children growing up today.

Shame in education

“I could speak here all day about inequalities. I’ve lived through this and young children today are still living through this — not getting access to education, shame in education, not having a safe place to play in. I was that child,” she said. “We don’t want this going forward for our children.”

Fianna Fáil Senator Ned O’Sullivan said even after being in politics for around 35 years he was “fairly shocked by this report”.

He said it was “an absolute disgrace” that funds for Traveller accommodation were not being used up and if it was funding for any other issue the council’s “would be screaming for more”.

Dr Muldoon said he would be seeking regular updates from the local authority on the progress made on implementing their recommendations and updates on how the lives of children have improved.

He hoped he could return in a year “with a report that says I’m satisfied with progress made”.