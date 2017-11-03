Threshold calls for NCT-style certification for rental properties

The chair of the national housing charity Threshold is calling for the introduction of an NCT-style certification system for rental properties.

Aideen Hayden says that the current system of inspection for rental properties does not and cannot work.

Ms Hayden was speaking after an RTÉ Investigates programme exposed substandard, severely over-crowded and dangerous rental accommodation across Ireland.

There is no legislation to address the issue of overcrowding or minimum standards.

“That would improve the situation,” Ms Hayden told RTE’s Morning Ireland.

“The Minister could do that today. We are relying on fire safety legislation, we are relying on people getting caught. The shoe needs to be on the other foot.

“There should be no incentive whatsoever for a landlord staying outside the system.”

Ms Hayden said that landlords should need a certificate of compliance before they are allowed to rent a property.

If they don’t have such a certificate then they should receive a hefty fine.

“Until we have a prosecution where someone is sent to prison for putting lives at risk there isn’t an incentive for landlords to comply.

“Landlords have no fear of enforcement.”

Also speaking on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, Kevin Hollingsworth from the Chartered Building Survey said the extent of noncompliance by landlords with regard to safety regulations is horrific

There is an urgent need for clear cut legislation so safety and overcrowding issues can be dealt with quickly, he said.

Mr Hollingsworth also called for more effective internal communication between local authorities and fire authorities.

There is no appropriate legislation on overcrowding and that needs to be looked at immediately, he added.

He described some landlords as “amoral people, making money out of the misery of others”.

The current situation in Ireland is reactive and it needs to be more aggressive in terms of policing the enforcement of standards, he said.

“There needs to be a focus on dangerous properties.

“We have good laws and standards, the problem is enforcing them.

“People think they can get away with it. There is no stick to beat them to comply.”