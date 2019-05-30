Three women die in two-vehicle crash in Limerick

Three women in their 70s have died following a road traffic collision in Loughill, Co Limerick.

The driver and sole occupant of one of the cars, a woman in her 70s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and passenger of the second car, both woman in their 70s, were also pronounced dead at the scene.

A third occupant, another woman in her 70s, has been taken to University Hospital Limerick with serious but non-life threatening injuries. An Air Corps helicopter was used to airlift the injured woman. Four units, including two from Foynes Fire Service and two units from Newcastle West Fire Service, were deployed to the scene.

The incident occurred at 6.30pm on the N69 just outside Loughill village.

The road is currently closed to facilitate a Garda forensic collision examination and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information in relation to this collision or anyone who may have dash cam footage to contact Newcastle West Garda Station on 069-20650, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.